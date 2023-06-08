In a TikTok post, a young man who appeared to work for an egg supplier company showcased his unique talent of walking on eggs

In a fascinating TikTok post, a young man working for an egg supplier company astounded viewers with his unique talent for walking on eggs.

The video captured the boy carrying crates of eggs and entering a van filled with more crates.

Man walks on eggs in Nigeria. Photo Source: TikTok/@aljaney1

With utmost care, he stepped on the crates at the bottom while he held several crates.

Surprisingly, the eggs remained intact except for one.

This incredible feat left countless online users amazed and captivated.

One individual even commented, "I did this when I was still in school; it won't break," reminiscing about their own experience.

The video gained widespread attention, showcasing the young man's remarkable skill and creating a buzz of admiration across social media platforms.

Social media reactions to the video

@nwokeephraim said:

"It's just basic physics. The pressure is evenly distributed."

@lucy13237 said:

"I did this when I was still in school; it won’t break ."

@therealkeanu.reeves noted:

"That fact that everyone in this comment section is so dumb is wild , it’s simple logic, una dey talk say school na scam, see una life."

@oluwamayowa__1 said:

"This one don break half of the eggs finish nao abi na only me see am ni ,"

@chidieberesunlite noted:

@chidieberesunlite:

"The egg strong pass the love for my relationship."

@oluwakemisola092 said:

"Make I go use my mama crate of egg practice ham."

@hephzibah_ministry:

"You sure say I go fit use stone break the egg if you buy am?? Cos fork no go break am oo."

Nigerian man walks on eggs, none breaks

In another similar story, Legit.ng reported how Netizens reacted in shock after seeing a video of a Nigerian man walking boldly on crates of eggs.

Despite walking with his total weight on the crates, none of the eggs broke, making netizens debate over the video.

The young man was stocking crates of eggs in a pickup truck and had to walk on the eggs to arrange them.

