A woman who was very close to her brother blocked his calls and messages for weeks after he got married

She hoped doing that would help him focus on his wife and stop depending on her for emotional support

He complained of being deserted by her when they finally talk again, but the sister set boundaries for their communication

A woman has revealed how she blocked her younger brother’s calls for weeks after he got married last December.

She said she wanted him to “cling unto his wife” and stop depending on her for emotional support.

His confidant

The woman said they were very close growing up and he would always confide in her about everything.

She said he called her a week after his honeymoon, which annoyed her and also pushed her to start limiting his calls.

She said she did not communicate with him for seven weeks, which shocked him.

Setting boundaries

She said she told him that he can only send her chats from 6 pm and nothing before adding that she knows he will adjust soon and that his wife comes before her now.

She also opened up on the reason she took the decision against her brother.

The woman stated she does not want any woman to go through what she has gone through because of her husband’s attachment to his family as the first son.

The woman’s story has sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her for being a supportive sister.

"My younger brother and I are 5&6. He got married last December. I told him, uncle goodbye. No more my sister this, my sister that. Sill guy will still want to be calling me weekly after 1 week honeymoon. I started Iimiting his calls.8 Second week of April | blocked him on all channels. Didn't communicate with him for 7 weeks. E shock am. I said go and behold your wife well. Cling unto your wife. Me I have my husband. Spoke with him again last week. He said I deserted him. Imagine?! I have told him that he can send me chats from 6pm and nothing before. I know he'll adjust soon. His wife comes before me now. I am secure in that knowledge. That doesn't mean we love each other less. I don't want any woman to go through what I have gone through because of my husband's attachment to all things family because he is the first son."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adekunle Olagboye reacted:

"Did this with all my siblings. I have only male siblings. They should bond with them. Best decision ever."

Bosun Banjoko said:

"Nice woman"

Rosemary Ogwu Ameh commented:

"You are exceptional."

Source: Legit.ng