A funny drama ensued between a pregnant woman and her Oyinbo husband over what is for dinner

The man had ordered her to go prepare him food for the night, but she declined, ordering him to take up the task

Her husband wouldn't back down either and even used a pidgin slang to make his wife do his bidding

A hilarious exchange involving a white man and his pregnant wife over dinner has stirred reactions on social media.

In a TikTok video, the woman appeared on the scene and was asked by her man filming in the background what is for dinner.

She declined his request. Photo Credit: TikTok/@foreign_vira

Source: UGC

The lady said she was for dinner but quickly backtracked upon seeing that he was serious. She made to seat on a chair, making it clear that she was not going to cook.

The man funnily startled her by telling her not to sit and that she should go and make food for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"You're in trouble if you don't make me dinner," he said jokingly.

He used a pidgin slang and declared himself king, but his wife stood her ground, insisting that she is in her third trimester.

She ordered him to cook for her instead.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Love Love said:

"She’s funny My sister o go cook for my brother o."

madamethelusma said:

"She making a human being here !!! Now go get her dinner."

AttalaEvelyn said:

"Why aren't we living in a castle aahahahahaiiiìI know that's right LOL."

alexiajonas85 said:

''Abeg mouf I'm in trouble ooo I love u girl change him to African."

Shia_7373 said:

"I died when she said “look at you” then proceeded to let out the loudest laugh."

Ademitide said:

"It's the way she turns it into a joke for me she is a vibe."

Pregnant wife blames husband for her injection pains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant wife had blamed her husband for injection pains.

Sitting in a car, she blamed her husband for everything she is passing through since she is carrying his baby.

The woman with tears in her eyes said that she is never coming to the hospital ever again. She added that they told her she would still be getting a drip whenever she wants to give birth.

All through the time the lady was complaining, the man was calm as he kept asking how he is the cause of her trouble.

Source: Legit.ng