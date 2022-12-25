A Nigerian woman presented her husband with an empty plate as a consequence of his refusal to help her in cooking

The woman said that she bought the ingredients, washed clothes and took care of the house and had wanted him to assist her in the kitchen

She said that her husband's reply was that he was returning from the gym and needed to see a football match

A hilarious video has shown the moment a Nigerian woman served her husband an empty plate for refusing to help her in the kitchen.

Before carrying out her action, the woman gave a background explanation that informed what she was going to do.

She served him an empty plate. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@derbie_)

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, she said that she wanted him to help her with the food but he replied that he was tired as a result of working out at the gym and also had a football match to see.

The woman who wasn't having his excuses revealed that she had gone to the market to buy the ingredients, did the laundry and took care of the house.

She said he was only to assist her in cooking and yet he was giving excuses.

She served him an empty plate

After giving a background of their situation, she approached the living room where he lay on the cushion chair watching a football match and handed him an empty plate of food.

The man was shocked. He jokingly made a fuss and threatened to call her mum. The funny wife would later tell him that his food was in the dining.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@pwettypeck said:

"It can only be a feature of a Manchester United fan!!!those ppl ehn."

destinychild113 said:

"We dey face our own problems here dear so make una deal with una own problems dear why telling us here."

Imoleayo Olayinka39 said:

"Me whenever I hear I go call your mama, omooo Na auto reset b dat."

crissnow_c said:

"I love that part where you called him mumunothing as good as marrying your best friend."

Akinyilade Emmanuel O said:

"Madam, serve him food ooooo. Football can't be taken from us ooooo."

blessing said:

"The part I love the most the way the both of you insult each other it’s so funny."

Oyindamola said:

"When they say marry ur best friendthis is what they meant."

