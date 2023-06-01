A heartbroken Nigerian man has shared his story of how his girlfriend of three years dumped him to wed another man

He claimed that his girlfriend still had feelings for him, but her parents forced her to marry the other man

Their WhatsApp chat revealed that the man was still struggling to cope with the betrayal

The man, who simply identified himself as @sadeeq_malo, shared his heartbreaking story on social media.

He said he and his girlfriend had been dating for three years and had planned to get married.

Different turn

However, things took a different turn when the girl’s parents arranged a marriage for her with another man.

According to the man, his girlfriend told him that she had no choice but to obey her parents’ wishes.

He said she still loved him but she could not go against her family. She begged him to forgive her and move on with his life.

The man said he was devastated by the news and could not believe that his girlfriend would leave him after all they had been through together.

The WhatsApp conversation between the former lovers showed how the man poured out his emotions and expressed his pain.

He wrote:

"My gf is getting married with someone due to parental pressure. We have 3 years of strong relationship. Not all relationships will lead to marriage. I wished you all the best."

The story has generated mixed reactions from social media users. Some sympathized with the man and advised him to heal from the heartbreak.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@_miemie reacted:

"She get mind send you IV"

@EashaU said:

"l am sorry about how you feel, but this is not proper please, her name and the wedding address is very vivid, ga mums RSVP. Let's filter what we upload pls"

@crushseeker commented:

"Hmm…wlh,, just forget about her and look for another...Soon bruh in sha Allah."

