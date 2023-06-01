A woman's action against her husband has earned her trolling from men who did not find it funny

The woman said her husband returned home from work two hours late and as such made him pay a fine for it

She refused to allow him to enter their matrimonial home and stood her ground insisting that he pay the fine

A woman has stirred reactions on social media after she fined her husband for returning to the house late.

According to the woman, she does not allow her husband into the house when he returns from work late without him paying a fine.

On that particular day, he returned home two hours late and she refused him entry. The couple bantered inaudibly until the man finally parted with his money.

After he handed her the money, she allowed him into the house. The video did not sit down well with many men as they slammed the woman.

Ladies on the other hand hailed the woman's response to her husband's lateness to the house.

Reactions on social media

M. G aka Moz Gomes said:

"Imagine coming back from work tired only to have answers on the gate before you enter into the house l."

henriqueemisiko said:

"As a proud indigenous, African , Kenyan man,I will reserve my thoughts on this!"

lindo said:

"Woman and the men in our days we the womanit's not a joke anymore it's reality."

awino job said:

"Can't allow that in my home."

Ozias said:

"I'm still trying to figure out how that gate is locked though. those chains are no make sure."

Amos1 said:

"Man just have a second option u will see how she will never do that again."

ZIKODE DK said:

"Those who are saying nwee nwee nwee she's wrong you are the ones who are wrong, these two agreed about the rule so Mr guy broke the rule so PAY."

