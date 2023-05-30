A TikTok video featuring a conversation between a Yoruba couple took an intense turn as a heated argument erupted

The girlfriend, clearly distressed and suspecting infidelity, unleashed her anger upon her boyfriend without hesitation

She angrily suggested that it would be more acceptable for him to marry another woman rather than betray her trust

In a dramatic turn of events, a TikTok video featuring a Yoruba couple conversing and having a heated argument has gone viral.

The girlfriend, visibly disturbed and consumed by suspicions of infidelity, confronted her boyfriend angrily.

Angry Yoruba lady confronts cheating boyfriend. Photo Source: TikTok/@shegxy22

Source: TikTok

Filled with anger and frustration, she passionately expressed her discontent, stating that she would prefer he marries another woman and engages in wife-swapping rather than cheat on her.

She clarified her stance in Yoruba, uttering the words while the boyfriend secretly recorded her.

Asserting her self-worth, she emphatically declared in Yoruba,

"If you don't like my character, tell me to go, and I will."

She considered it a better option than him cheating on her secretly.

The video garnered significant attention as viewers engaged in conversations surrounding trust, communication, and maintaining relationship boundaries.

Social media reactions:

@kunlefowow said:

"Bro, u better run."

@akhay1lee noted:

"Some are saying she is not wife material, but she is telling the truth! Marry another 1, and let's start struggling together; that is a fact!"

@mansanu2 noted:

"This is confidence in a relationship. She has contributed trust in that relationship, but Segun is taking her for granted. Be content Segun abeg cuz she❤️you."

@sholaarojah1said:

"Honestly, this girl says the truth, bro if you don't want her, please let her go because she tells you her mind now."

@kemij23:

"If u know u want to marry two, marry her now, make us suffer together, not when u are rich u, will now know u need another."

@victormichael528:

"This kind of woman will NEVER cheat on you."

Watch the video:

