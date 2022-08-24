A young lady identified as Shaz has narrated her experience with her Yoruba boyfriend, who cheated on her

Shaz said his other girlfriend lived in the same compound with them, but he made her believe she was the caretaker of the house

Later on, she discovered that everything was a lie, and she took to her TikTok account to share her sad ordeal

A beautiful lady identified as @justcallmeshaz on TikTok has dragged her Yoruba lover who cheated on her with a lady in the same compound.

Shaz narrated that when they just met, the young man was so sweet and nice to her so she moved in with him.

Lady calls out boyfriend over cheating Photo Credit: @Justcallmeshaz / Pekic

Source: Instagram

Shortly afterwards, she began to notice red flags about him. First, he refused to share his salary with her but would make sure she gives him part of hers.

According to Shaz, she didn't care about his salary and she let the case slide. However, the situation that broke the camel's back was when she found out he was cheating with a girl in the same compound.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He had lied to her that the girl was his caretaker and made her act like his sister so 'she won't increase the rent.' Sadly, she found out that the caretaker was actually his girlfriend too and this broke her heart to pieces.

Social media users share their thoughts

De_adeyinka said:

"You go dey trust man."

France_nancy stated:

"Justice for you my love."

Iamadajohnson reacted:

"I will soon tell my story, right now, I'm still recovering. My chest."

Folashaddee noted:

"Haa Brother Bawo."

Ukaypeters commented:

"If Yoruba men do you, u go write book do documentary join."

Kinghashthattag noted:

"He "Financially Analysed" you and your salary. He finessed you ma."

Omosalewaoladimeji said:

"E no too choke. Come hear my own."

Nellynells__ wrote:

"Yoruba boys take your emblem."

Watch the video reposted by @instablog9ja below:

Lady shares experience with cheating boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who cheated on her boyfriend has revealed that she is finding it hard to forgive her man after she caught him cheating.

The lady revealed that her boyfriend forgave her on all three occasions that she cheated but she is finding it hard to do same While it is not clear why people cheat on the most loyal persons in relationships, it is certain that these people who cheat make the decision to hurt their partners.

However, often, people who cheat on their partners find it difficult to forgive even when they have been forgiven so many times.

Source: Legit.ng