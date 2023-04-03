A Nigerian lady got pissed at her boyfriend after he returned home and told her he wasn't going to eat what she prepared

The lady accused him of eating to his fill at his mistress' place and warned him of the consequences of not eating her food

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many people threw their weight behind the lady, urging him to comply

A Nigerian man has lamented on social media after his girlfriend forced him to eat rice and pap she prepared for him.

The man had returned home after he stepped out with a friend and told her he did not feel like eating.

The lady was not happy with him. Photo Credit: @onedollar_28

Source: TikTok

Expressing her anger, the lady who spoke in Yoruba slammed her lover for returning home by 9pm to turn down her food.

She accused him of branching at his mistress' place to eat after cutting his hair and wanted him about the consequences of not eating her food.

All his appeals fell on deaf ears as she insisted that he ate her food. The funny TikTok clip has stirred massive reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Morenikeji Ajoke Ola said:

"I sure it happen to me ystday he called me himself to do semo and comeback told me he want something light is semo a stone ds gender smtime."

@moniecare101 said:

"I thought my girl is the only one doing this she fit not talk with me till next day make i touch her for midnight self na until i eat the food i go do."

@Adè Frosh said:

"Nothing pain ladies pass make dem use their sweat cook for you make you no kan eat am.. that thing Dey pain dem pass anything."

@Adekunle Oluwanisola said:

"This done happen to me before , she think say I done eat outside but I make sure i eat d food to avoid wahala."

@RUFUS. O said:

"Why you too o go barb for 7 hours? Why you go chop for outside? Oti n kegbe kegbe."

@oladele matti said:

"Bro, you better drink rice and eat ogi, did you hear her said "'sun re o"" a word is enough for the wise."

Man shocked to see pot of food his girlfriend cooked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had expressed shock after seeing the food his girlfriend prepared.

Matmix21 said he had given his girlfriend N2,500 to cook food in the house and got shocked after entering the kitchen to see a pot of soup.

He revealed that he was expecting her to cook stew, adding that he never expected 'Titus fish' to be inside the food. In his words:

"Abeg I gave this girl N2500 to cook and me getting to the kitchen I met Titus and some other fishes. How come? Na stew I dey expect o."

Source: Legit.ng