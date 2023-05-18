A sweet video of a bride has captured hearts as she tenderly shared her vows of submission and love while on her knees

The beautiful bride knelt before her groom as she pledged her willingness to be loyal, acknowledging the importance of their partnership

Many people were deeply moved by the bride's heartfelt words, expressing how the video brought tears to their eyes

A beautiful bride captivated the hearts of many as she knelt before her groom, delicately exchanging her vows.

In a heartwarming video shared by @dog_altinha, the bride could be seen as she knelt before her groom at the altar.

Bride impresses girl in vow moment gesture. Photo source: TikTok/@martin_kleinz_official

Source: TikTok

The bride's eyes shimmered with love as she locked gazes with her groom, who stood before her.

The stunning bride began to speak her vows, addressing her husband-to-be with words of immense significance.

The groom's eyes were fixed upon his brid, as he listened intently, nodding his head in silent affirmation.

Bride thrills netizens with unusual wedding-day vow

Netizens who saw the video described that the groom's gaze reflected a profound appreciation for the sincerity and vulnerability demonstrated by his bride as she voiced her deepest commitments.

The video so far has gathered 100,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Social media reactions:

@daisydoll_x said:

"This is so beautiful; she is just not marrying for love but also for a Godly marriage; I pray God to bless this marriage with happiness and forever."

@pamnaidoo13 said:

"God bless this beautiful couple in Jesus' name."

@klaas19810 said:

"May god bless your Marriage, guys negative comments comes from failures and maybe again people who don't even know anything about marriage,"

@joycemncwabe said:

"Great, may God bless your marriage."

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported a bride refusing to make a critical marriage vow at her wedding verbally.

When the minister got to the 'for richer for the poorer line', the bride refused to repeat it the same way. Instead of 'for richer or poorer', she said 'for richer for richer', meaning she refused to ever be poor.

The action by the bride attracted a burst of roaring laughter from the congregation, who were immediately taken aback.

Source: Legit.ng