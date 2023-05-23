A woman's attempt at showcasing her love life to the world went south as social media users dragged her due to her man's pictures

This is because she ensured his face was either cropped out or blurred in all the pictures, while hers weren't

Many people wondered why she would do such to a man who they claimed funded the trips, others wanted to know what made her post the half pictures

A female tweep has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing half pictures of her husband on Twitter.

@ParisNotFrance_ shared three pictures from some nice outings and moments with her man but netizens weren't having it.

She posted her husband's pictures but cropped and blurred his head part. Photo Credit: (@ParisNotFrance_)

People trolled her for cropping out and blurring her husband's face in all the photos, making it difficult for people to know him.

Some remarked that she must probably be a cheat to have done so, while others came up with different reasons as they slammed her.

Unbothered, the lady added in the comment section that she really married her best friend. Her tweet blew up with 13k likes and over 1k retweets at the time of making this report.

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@Randomu02934236 said:

"Didn't even put an emoji over his head, just chopped it off , it's a cold world."

@UnbannedLuck said:

"Imagine the the month long argument you’d have with yo bihh if you posted her like this after she rented a helicopter and yacht for you."

@jaethedon_ said:

"The blend in the second pic is top tier “no face no case”."

@iam_kennybiggs said:

"Kings make sure y'all check that page, because if she act like you not there she better start paying them bills like you ain't there."

@SheFell4Russia said:

"Bro spent his life savings and still got cropped out smh the game dirty fellas."

@drewjerseey said:

"Serious question , when y’all do this is it because if your man is cheating you don’t want someone to identify him and come to you as a woman? Or do you just not want people to see who you are currently dating for whatever reason?"

@nf_qts said:

"Plot twist…

"She paid and had to hide his face so his enemies can’t find him."

