A Nigerian lady has exposed her WhatsApp conversation with her married neighbour who dreamt about her

The man had boldly sent her messages on WhatsApp professing his love for her and wishing they could be together

According to the man, he dreamt that she borrowed his gas cylinder and that's an indication that they should be together

A Nigerian lady has gotten tongues wagging after sharing her recent encounter with her married neighbour.

The young man who lives in the same compound with her, boldly made advances towards her via WhatsApp.

Lady shares dream her married neighbour had

When she turned down his advances, he claimed that he had a dream about her that confirmed that they should be together.

According to him, she came to his house to borrow a gas cooker from him and he believed it is a sign of their love.

"I saw you in my dream you came to borrow gas cooker to cook. And I ask someone about the dream, they told me we are going to have something together to do", part of his chat shared by @famousblogng read.

The lady however turned down his advances maintaining that she only wanted to be friends with him.

Social media reactions

Lovecasted said:

"No be Mercy Aigbe ex be this? Mr Bar ground."

Hrm_temisansire wrote:

"He can’t even spell, I believe he drives a Sienna and has 5 kids."

Amina_minaah commented:

"Filing, bar ground? Ara adugbo."

Im_ife reacted:

"Bar ground. Eranko."

Hrmking_zino said:

"Bar ground and Gase cooker."

I_am_amii2 noted:

"This one be like Anambra businessman. When money is involved nothing matters to them."

Preshpresh_ added:

"You want to be friends so you can bill him once in a while. Wetin person no wan chop, no try smell am."

Queenvictoria433 wrote:

"Even sef don't be friends with him cos na so e dey start."

Tingles_ng wrote:

"This man is typing like Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband."

See the post below:

