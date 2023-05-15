A newly wedded Nigerian man has caused a stir on Facebook as he showed off his beautiful wife

The proud man took a swipe at men who may wish to look for his wife's name online, saying he deleted her from social media platforms

His post angered many people, causing them to slam him, while others thought he said that on a lighter mood

A Nigerian man identified as Price C Shelton after stating that he deleted his new wife from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Shelton made the statement in Rant HQ group on Facebook as he announced tying the knot with his heartthrob he met in the group.

He said he deleted his new wife from all social media platforms. Photo Credit: Price C Shelton

Shelton shared their wedding pictures and appreciated the group for helping him get a wife.

He went on to warn men who may want to look up his wife that she is not on any social media platform. He wrote:

"Thank you Rant HQ Extention for this beautiful lady. We are officially now married. Just incase you are looking for her name on Rant as for the guys I have deleted her from Facebook, IG, twitter and watsapp. . Meanwhile I will now be replying you all as a married man . Wishing everyone a fruitful week."

Reactions on social media

Pleasing John Ini said:

"Congrats bro.

"But I advice you let her live her life don't bug her marriage is no prison.

"If u can be here she deserves to be here too."

Ruth Bia-beke said:

"Male supremacists don start. U don delete her from werin.. . So because she marry she don lose her right to the internet... Na like this e dey start."

Charity Adaoma Chukwuma said:

"You no trust baa? As u no trust yourself lols. Free someone's daughter Biko , but met her on social media na hmmm! Ok na."

Justice Omiete Harrison said:

"This guy just Dey play... why no ring for both your hands???

"Vawulent comrade."

Adekale Taiwo Tiwalade said:

"U deleted your wife's account and u are here.

"This is another God forbid husband o."

Barbara Njote Nwadu said:

"God abeg oh make ur type no near my sisters ohh."

Source: Legit.ng