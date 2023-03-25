A video of a woman and a beans seller has stirred massive reactions online as she tried to outsmart him

The seller who caught the woman twice trying to con him into getting more than she paid for became angry

Many Nigerians who watched the video found the woman's act funny as they said they well relate to the situation

A funny video shared by a young man, @soljaboimmt, has captured the moment a woman was buying beans from a hawker.

At the beginning of the video, the woman placed her sack into the man's wheelbarrow as he measured beans in white plastic.

The woman's act got the seller vexed.

When the man was going to pour the beans into her sack, the man her sack to scooped more from his barrow, the trader warned her. On the second measurement, the woman kept pressing the beans so more could be crammed into the plastic.

The woman repeated the same action, and even more, the second time the trader poured the beans in her sack. He got vexed, took her sack and poured his beans back.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Lizzie said:

"See the way she com de look like say na she dem cheat."

@dfw_dee said:

"Pablo go come out now de say 'mama said mama said'. See as ur mama de hijack beans"

@Foni ProActive said:

"Na person mama be this so... this kind person go support her pikin do yahoo."

@ChiAmaka said:

"Na only pocolee know wetin him eye see wey make am sing this song."

@baddielikeme_ said:

"Na my mama Una do like this."

@Hapheez: said:

"Is not her fault the economy is hard and she want to put food on the table."

@user8857861838883 said:

"The fastest way is just to turn the wheelbarrow inside her bag nah no need to measure."

@Bonnie-tiw@ said:

"The man no won sell again."

