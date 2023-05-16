A funny video of parents who showed how much their children love them has caught the attention of people on social media

In the video, the parents practically demonstrated that the children loved the father more than their mother

The video portrayed that when the mother decided to go out the children only waved her goodbye but when the father wanted to go out, the children were crying

A hilarious video of a family experiment has gone viral on social media, showing how two young children reacted differently to their parents’ departure.

The video starts with the mother telling her kids that she is going out and they calmly and happily say goodbye.

The kids, who are standing close to the door, barely look up and wave casually at her.

Kids love their father more

The father then repeats the same scenario, telling his kids that he is going out too.

However, this time, the kids’ reaction is completely different. They immediately show they are not happy that their father is going out, crying and begging him not to go. They cling to him and arms, refusing to let him go.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions from other parents who have experienced similar situations with their own kids.

Some said that they could relate to the mother’s feelings towards the reaction of the children.

Others said that they could understand the kids’ attachment to their father, who might spend less time with them than their mother.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Christian Hutchinson:

"The difference is Dads do things with their kids. Moms do things for their kids. I'm the primary caretaker of our kids. The kids know I'm gonna have them do things all day. So they are excited when its just me, or all of us as a family."

Selar McKing said:

"But why did you all marry all the fine amd cute men? Lovely family."

Fallon James wrote:

"Haha!!! Total opposite for me. Wish it was this easy leaving. They are definitely Daddy Boys."

Leslie Terry commented:

"The little one was about to take the door off the hinges, stupid door standing between them and their daddy."

Antonio McCoy also commented:

"This is beautiful but the mama is rightfully so to be salty after having to carry these little jerks lol."

