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Malaysia Publishes 5 Documents Required to Apply for Employment Pass
World

Malaysia Publishes 5 Documents Required to Apply for Employment Pass

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • Malaysia requires applicants to submit specific documents before an Employment Pass can be processed on their behalf
  • Academic certificates not written in English or Bahasa Malaysia must go through a recognised translation process before submission
  • The application is not filed by the worker directly but by their employer or an authorised representative

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Malaysia requires five key documents for an Employment Pass application, with the process handled by the applicant's employer or an authorised representative rather than the worker themselves.

The country's Employment Pass system places the responsibility of filing squarely on the hiring organisation, meaning foreign workers must ensure their documents are ready and accurate before their employer can proceed with the submission.

A successful Malaysia Employment Pass application starts with a valid passport, employment contract, CV, photographs, and certified academic certificates.
Ensure your Malaysia Employment Pass application runs smoothly by preparing all required documents before your employer submits the application. Credit: AFP/Getty
Source: Getty Images

Documents needed for a Malaysia employment pass

Applicants must provide a valid passport with at least 12 months remaining before its expiry date. A signed employment contract, an up-to-date resume or CV, and recent passport-sized photographs are also required.

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Academic qualifications and certificates form a critical part of the submission. Where certificates are written in a language other than English or Bahasa Malaysia, they must be translated by either the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) or by a recognised embassy. Untranslated documents from other languages will not be accepted in their original form.

Who submits the application

Under Malaysia's system, the foreign worker does not submit the Employment Pass application independently. The employer or a designated authorised representative handles the entire filing process on the worker's behalf.

This arrangement means the burden falls on both the applicant and the hiring company to coordinate document preparation ahead of any submission. Workers are advised to gather all required materials early to avoid delays in the processing timeline.

Foreigners eligible for Malaysian residence pass

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department has released the full list of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, identifying four specific categories of eligible applicants under Regulation 16A of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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