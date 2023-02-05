It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian dad as his daughter made a surprise return to the country on his birthday

The young lady had been overseas for the past eight years and kept her return away from her parents

The returnee's father burst into tears and her mum was overjoyed as they reunited with her and their grandson

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian man burst into tears after his daughter who had been abroad for eight years made a surprise return home on his birthday.

A video capturing the heartwarming family reunion was shared by the lady's brother on TikTok and melted hearts.

He was surprised to see her. Photo Credit: @nimi_thecreator

Source: TikTok

He said that it was a very emotional moment for his parents as they never saw it coming.

While noting that his mum was more interested in her grandson, his father burst into tears after seeing his daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lady hugged her father who was still overwhelmed by the unannounced return.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Patrick K said:

"I too cried ,be close to your parents ,celebrate every day,some of us have none."

ife3600 said:

"Daddy's tears moved me."

JAY NZEGWU said:

"That is is a father, that is a daddy who sacrificed everything to raise his children. The minimum he asks for is to see his children do well."

@pearlstemmykemo said:

"I also cried too."

black diamond said:

"You make me cry, I miss my dad so much, keep resting Dad."

Mercy Malel said:

"My mom died when I was 5yrs am now 29... how I wish I cud just wake her up and surprise her on how big I have become."

ToffyBlossom said:

"When it’s comes to good parent, the tissue is easily soaked."

Mum and dad cry as son returns home after 20 years overseas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a couple had cried as their son returned home after 20 yeas abroad.

The moment he entered the house, a large crowd of family members and friends milled around him.

His father was left speechless and he shed tears of joy as he went to give his son a warm hug. His mother too was not left out because she fell and raised her hands up in celebration.

Emotions ran high and there was so much joy in the air. The young man himself cried and he was seen using his hand to wipe his tears.

Source: Legit.ng