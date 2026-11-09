Renters in the Netherlands may qualify for huurtoeslag, a government contribution towards monthly rent payments

Eligibility depends on factors such as age, income level, and household composition, with full conditions listed on the Dienst Toeslagen website

A change in personal circumstances, such as a drop in income or fewer housemates, could make a renter newly eligible for the benefit

Renters in the Netherlands could be entitled to huurtoeslag, a housing benefit paid by the government to help cover the cost of rent, and officials are urging people to check their eligibility even if they were turned down in the past.

The benefit is not a fixed amount. How much a renter receives depends on factors such as the total rent they pay and their combined household income and assets.

Renters in the Netherlands are checking huurtoeslag eligibility as household circumstances can unlock valuable housing benefit support. Credit: DeFodi/Getty

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Who can apply for Huurtoeslag

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and their combined income and assets must fall below a set threshold. The Dienst Toeslagen, the government agency that administers public allowances in the Netherlands, publishes the full list of qualifying conditions on its official website.

Authorities stress that eligibility is not static. The rules around housing benefit can change over time, which means someone who did not qualify previously may now meet the criteria. Officials are advising renters to review their situation regularly rather than assuming a past rejection still applies.

When a change in circumstances can trigger eligibility

Beyond shifts in government policy, changes in a person's own life can open the door to housing benefit. Two situations in particular are highlighted: a reduction in income and a change in household composition, such as a renter living with fewer housemates than before.

Either of these changes can alter whether a person qualifies and how much they may receive. Renters whose circumstances have recently shifted are encouraged to check their entitlement as soon as possible, since the benefit is intended to ease the financial pressure of paying rent in the country.

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Source: Legit.ng