A beautiful young lady has returned home after spending as much as 25 years in the United States of America, USA

A video showing her mother's reaction was posted on Sunday, December 18 and it has been viewed 139k times on TikTok

She posted a follow-up video to prove that indeed, she lives in the USA when some TikTok users doubted her

A lady has posted a video showing when she hugged her mother after returning from USA.

The renuion video posted on Sunday, December 18 by Juneb86 indicates that the lady returned home after 25 years abroad.

The beautiful lady came home after 25 years in USA. Photo credit: TikTok/@juneb86.

Source: UGC

In the 13 seconds clip, the lady and her mother engaged in warm embrace that lasted several seconds.

As of 4pm Sunday afternoon, the short clip had received a whopping 139k views and over 7k likes.

Video of lady hugging her mother after returning from USA

When some TikTok users doubted her sincerity, the lady made a follow-up video to prove that she actually lives in USA.

In the second video, she said she left home at the age of nine and that she also has kids although, she didn't come with them.

The second video also shows her walking in snow. Mixed reactions have trailed both clips.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@kinsylasy said:

"Which state? Onitsha state abi na Aba state? Make una take am easy?"

@happiness love commented:

"Welcome back to home."

@PrinceIzuchukwu28 said:

"Just dey play."

@user4736797697959 commented:

"Welcome back nne."

@tonyomoregie7 said:

"State of origin to be precise?"

@Don Chris commented:

"E be like say my eyes dey pain me."

@René Baudouin D'alme reacted:

"Your mum is nice mum and you to."

@Fosteringo asked:

"When did you came to Ghana?"

@Jennifer love said:

"Welcome home princess."

@frankotoghagua reacted:

"This is lovely. May the peace of God be upon you and your household in Jesus name Amen."

Source: Legit.ng