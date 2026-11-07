Finland's government outlined specific categories of relatives who may qualify for a family-based residence permit in the country

The rules apply to foreigners whose family members in Finland hold Finnish citizenship or have been granted a form of protection status

Finland also set an important condition excluding certain relatives from qualifying under this category

Finland has set out three categories of relatives who may be eligible to join their family members in the country through a family-based residence permit.

The guidelines apply to foreigners whose relatives living in Finland are either Finnish citizens or have been granted refugee status, subsidiary protection, or temporary protection.

Finland names relatives of adult citizens who may qualify for family reunification. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MIKKO STIG/Encyclopaedia Britannica

Source: Getty Images

Finland's residence permit

According to the Finnish government, the eligible relatives fall into the following groups:

1. Parents of individuals who are 18 years old or above.

2. Brothers or sisters under 18 who are living outside Finland, have no guardian, or have a guardian who is different from the sibling already residing in Finland. The consent of the guardian is also required in this case.

3. Unmarried brothers or sisters of individuals who are 18 years old or above.

Important condition applicants must note

Finland draws a clear line when it comes to extended family connections: relatives of an applicant's spouse or partner are not treated as the applicant's own family members under this category.

Beyond meeting the right family relationship criteria, applicants must also satisfy Finland's broader family reunification requirements before a residence permit can be granted.

Finland introduces citizenship test for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Finland had approved a new citizenship test for foreigners aged 18 to 64, covering its history, culture, laws, and equality.

However, people with certain health conditions, disabilities and other serious circumstances may be exempted.

Source: Legit.ng