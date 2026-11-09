Christmas and New Year return fares on some domestic routes have climbed to ₦822,000, with airlines raising prices ahead of peak travel

Experts cite festive demand, limited aircraft capacity and unsafe highways, while disagreeing over whether airlines’ fare increases are justified

High fares could force families to change travel plans, prompting calls for more flights, stronger competition and safer roads

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians planning to travel home for Christmas and New Year celebrations are facing steep airfares, with return tickets on some domestic routes climbing to ₦822,000 as airlines adjust prices ahead of the festive rush.

Checks revealed that major domestic carriers, including Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines and ValueJet, have listed significantly higher fares for December 2026 and early January 2027, particularly on routes connecting Lagos and Abuja to the South-East and South-South.

New airfares emerge as airlines hike fares nationwide ahead of Christmas festivities. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development has raised concerns among travellers preparing for family reunions, weddings and other traditional celebrations during the festive season.

Air Peace releases Christmas ticket prices

Air Peace has listed a return ticket from Lagos to Anambra between December 24, 2026, and January 2, 2027, at ₦676,000.

The outbound flight costs ₦341,500, while the return journey is priced at ₦335,500.

Similarly, passengers travelling from Abuja to Anambra will pay approximately ₦677,000 for a return ticket, while the Lagos-Owerri route costs ₦671,000.

The quoted fares reflect prices available during the checks and may change depending on seat availability and booking dates, Leadership reported.

United Nigeria and ValueJet announce higher fares

United Nigeria Airlines recorded one of the highest fares, with a Lagos-Anambra return ticket between December 22 and January 2 costing ₦822,000.

The outbound journey costs ₦511,000, while the return flight is priced at ₦311,000.

Other return fares on the airline include:

Abuja-Anambra: ₦757,000

Lagos-Enugu: ₦656,000

Lagos-Owerri: ₦682,000

ValueJet's Lagos-Owerri return fare stands at approximately ₦658,094, comprising ₦326,666 for the outbound flight and ₦331,428 for the return journey.

Meanwhile, quoted return fares on other routes include ₦622,000 for Lagos-Port Harcourt and Abuja-Port Harcourt, and ₦679,000 for Lagos-Asaba.

Why Christmas airfares are rising sharply

Aviation experts attributed the increases to surging festive demand, limited aircraft capacity and growing concerns over insecurity on major highways.

Aviation analyst Dr James Odaudu explained that airlines frequently struggle to accommodate the influx of passengers travelling to the South-East and South-South during Christmas.

According to him, insufficient flight capacity allows operators to increase fares, sometimes substantially.

He warned that although seasonal pricing is understandable in a deregulated market, excessive increases could raise legitimate concerns about passenger exploitation.

Odaudu also identified deteriorating road infrastructure and insecurity as factors pushing more travellers towards air transportation.

Aviation experts disagree over airline pricing

Former Nigerian Airways pilot Captain Mohammed Gbadamasi defended the increases as a consequence of demand exceeding supply.

He argued that airlines respond to market conditions, particularly during Christmas when travel demand rises sharply.

However, Captain John Ojikutu, Managing Director of Centurion Aviation and Security Services, criticised the pricing pattern.

He maintained that predictable festive demand should encourage airlines to expand capacity and offer competitive fares rather than impose heavier financial burdens on passengers.

Ojikutu also questioned the industry's limited aircraft capacity despite Nigeria's substantial domestic passenger traffic.

Nigerian airlines raise fares ahead of Yuletide: Air Peace, Max Air, and others raise rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What rising fares mean for travellers

The development could force families to reconsider travel arrangements, reduce the number of relatives travelling or explore alternative transportation.

Experts called for increased airline capacity, stronger competition, improved road security and better transport infrastructure to address recurring festive fare increases.

Without these measures, Nigerians travelling home for Christmas may continue paying significantly higher prices during peak holiday periods.

Enugu Air set to begin London flight on December 8

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enugu Air, one of Nigeria’s newest airlines, has announced plans to commence international flight operations to London Gatwick Airport on December 10, 2026, expanding travel options for passengers flying between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The Enugu State-owned carrier said tickets for the new service were already available for booking, with four weekly flights planned under an operational partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation.

Source: Legit.ng