NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi said NFF officials refused to let him welcome the Flamingos when he encountered them at the airport on November 9

Obi claimed the officials warned they would lose their jobs if he was allowed to interact with the team after their historic World Cup win

The Obidient Movement leader linked the incident to a similar experience he faced in Akwa Ibom State, when he was again barred from greeting the Super Eagles

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has accused Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials of stopping him from congratulating the Flamingos after the team returned from winning the 2026 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Legit.ng reports that Obi disclosed this in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, November 9, 2026, describing the incident as a troubling sign of what he called Nigeria's worsening culture of toxic politics.

Peter Obi alleges NFF officials stopped him from congratulating the Flamingos after their historic World Cup triumph. Photo credit: @NGSuper_Falcons, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said he had arrived at the airport at around 7 a.m. on Monday, November 9, to board a flight to Enugu, when he spotted the Flamingos, who had just touched down in Abuja with the World Cup trophy.

The former Anambra governor stated that he asked his Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to check whether he could go over and welcome the players. The response, he said, was that NFF officials had rejected the request and warned that those involved would lose their jobs if Obi was allowed near the team.

Earlier incident in Uyo

Obi said this was not the first time he had been shut out from supporting a national team. He recalled travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on March 25, 2025, to watch Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe. He said the state governor received him warmly at the VIP stand before the game, but after the final whistle, he was again told he could not greet the players, while government officials present were permitted to do so freely.

"It is deeply troubling to witness the extent of toxic politics into which our nation has descended since 2025. Each year appears to bring further deterioration," Obi wrote.

He argued that political differences should never be a reason to prevent anyone from celebrating the achievements of young Nigerian athletes, and called for a country free of intimidation and discrimination based on political affiliation.

"The new Nigeria we aspire to build must have no room for hostility, intimidation, or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation," he added.

Read Peter Obi’s full X post about the alleged incident involving the Flamingos below:

Nigeria's Flamingos make history

The incidents unfolded as Nigeria celebrated one of its biggest moments in women's football. The Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final held in Rabat on Saturday, November 7, with goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku sealing the victory.

The win made Nigeria the first African country to lift a FIFA U17 Women's World Cup trophy and the first African nation to win a FIFA Women's World Cup title at any level.

Watch the video capturing Nigeria’s historic triumph to become world champions in the X post below:

Flamingos receive $50,000 cash reward

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria’s Flamingos received a $50,000 cash reward after becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The team also received its outstanding bonuses, covering its campaign from the qualifying rounds to the final.

Source: Legit.ng