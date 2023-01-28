A Nigerian man who travelled abroad as far back as 20 years ago has returned to the warm embrace of his parents

A video trending on TikTok has shown when a Nigerian man returned home from abroad after 20 years.

The video showed when the man entered the house and his parents were left in shock after seeing him.

The man's parents when they saw him after 20 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@tee_surprises.

The moment he entered the house, a large crowd of family members and friends milled around him.

Video of a Nigerian man who returned from abroad after 20 years

His father was left speechless and he shed tears of joy as he went to give his son a warm hug. His mother too was not left out because she fell and raised her hands up in celebration.

Emotions ran high and there was so much joy in the air. The young man himself cried and he was seen using his hand to wipe his tears.

TikTok users who have seen the video promptly joined the party. Some of those who commented are asking the man what kept him for so long. The video was posted by @tee_surprises.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user8726148192025 said:

"Why did you take too long to come back? Nothing like parent love, especially when both parent still lives together."

Lissabae2022 commented:

"I miss my mum too she went abroad when I was 10 am now 22, I really miss her can't wait to see her."

@pearlmicky1 said:

"The way the father cried. My papa no go cry o."

@user5297771637013 said:

"I love the part mama sat on his lap and look at his face."

@user8637605200852 said:

"No place like home. After God na parents."

