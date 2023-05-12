A video shared on TikTok featuring an intelligent kid who calculated how much his mother had spent on buying him presents has gone viral on social media

The video shows the young boy sitting down with his mother after a sleepless night and calculating the total amount of money spent on his presents over the years

The video has sparked a lot of discussion on social media, with many praising the boy for his intelligence and his foresight

A heartwarming video of a smart kid has been making waves on social media after it was shared on TikTok.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the young boy conversing with his mother about the cost of the presents she has bought him over the years.

Smart kid wants mum to invest in his future. Photo source: Tiktok/@linsfam33

The boy, who had a sleepless night, calculated the total amount of money his mother had spent on his presents and pointed out that if that money had been saved, it could have been enough to pay for his college education.

Smart kid wants mum to invest in his future

In the video, the boy explains to his mother that the money spent on his presents could have been better utilized if it had been saved for his future education.

Watch Video:

The mother appeared surprised by her son's calculation and agreed and suggested it could have also been invested so that he would get more money.

The young boy's intelligence and thoughtfulness have been praised by many who have viewed the video. His ability to think ahead and plan for his future at such a young age is truly remarkable.

Many social media users have commented on the thrilling and moral video.

Here are some of the comments gathered from the post:

@prinxephillium:

"This kid is going places ⭐️."

@staciasparkles:

"I have a feeling that Morris will be paying him to go there. But the 529 investment plan and family that also donates will be even more money!"

@cgj205:

"Smart kid, he’s going places. I wish we lived in a world where kids can just be kids and not think about the cost of tuition."

@theatlaslabel:

"This is literally a future millionaire love to see it!"

@theoriginalsauce:

"This kid said, invest in my future."

@unrulycrab:

"Protect his light before it dims."

Source: Legit.ng