Russian-born content creator Fari Elysian has explained why she considers Nigeria her home despite being a foreigner

The skitmaker said Nigeria is where she experienced hardship, including hunger and homelessness.

Fari disclosed that she hopes to build a lasting legacy in Africa by creating value, establishing systems and encouraging Nigerians to recognise their potential

Russian-born content creator and skitmaker Fari Elysian has shared why she has no plans to leave Nigeria, despite having the option of returning to her home country.

The social media personality, who has built a life in Nigeria, said she no longer sees herself as a foreigner simply living in the country but considers it her home.

Fari Elysian shares why she does not want to leave Nigeria. Photos: @farielysian/IG.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a recent interview with KAA Truths, Fari explained that her decision to remain in Nigeria was deeply connected to her personal journey and the experiences that shaped her.

Fari Elysian speaks about her Nigerian experience

During the interview, the content creator said Nigeria was where she discovered herself, experienced difficult moments, and learned important lessons about life.

She recalled experiencing hunger, homelessness and hardship in the country, adding that those experiences contributed to the person she had become.

According to her, she does not want people to keep questioning why she has chosen to remain in Nigeria instead of returning to Russia.

She insisted that Nigeria was her home and the place where she had found her purpose.

Beyond her personal attachment to Nigeria, Fari said she wants to contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

She explained that she hopes to challenge the perception that foreigners, particularly white people, come to Africa only to take advantage of its resources.

The skitmaker said she wants to be among those who bring value to the continent by building systems, structures and opportunities.

Fari also encouraged Nigerians to recognise their abilities, insisting that they are capable of achieving great things when they understand their potential.

She concluded that her work was only beginning, stressing that she was focused on building a lasting legacy in Africa.

Watch the Facebook video of Fari Elysian's interview here:

Fari Elysian insists that Nigeria was her home and the place where she had found her purpose. Photo: @farielysian/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law slams Isaac Fayose

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Law took a swipe at Isaac Fayose for demanding Tinubu’s immediate resignation over the current economic hardship.

Fayose had shared a video claiming that Lagos roads remain empty because struggling citizens can no longer afford the high petrol pump prices.

Reacting, the comedian dismissed these poverty claims and insisted that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement across the commercial capital.

Source: Legit.ng