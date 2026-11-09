Ireland's immigration rules set out specific categories of non-EEA nationals who are barred from sponsoring family members for reunification

UK nationals, EU free movement beneficiaries, students, and refugees are among those listed as ineligible sponsors under Irish policy

Ireland also outlines three categories of eligible sponsors, each subject to different financial thresholds for family reunification

Ireland has published clear guidelines identifying six categories of non-EEA nationals who are not permitted to sponsor foreign family members for reunification under its immigration policy.

The rules apply broadly to non-EEA nationals and draw firm distinctions between those who qualify to bring family members into the country and those who do not.

Ireland lists 6 categories of immigrants who can't sponsor foreign relatives. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who cannot sponsor a family member in Ireland?

According to Ireland's Non-EEA Family Reunification Policy, six groups of people are excluded from acting as sponsors.

1. UK nationals fall under a separate dedicated scheme and are therefore not covered by this framework.

2. EU nationals exercising rights of free movement are similarly directed to their own distinct process.

3. Beyond those groups, beneficiaries of temporary protection are also ineligible.

4. Refugees and those granted subsidiary protection are excluded as well, though a separate scheme exists specifically for them.

5. People residing in Ireland on student permissions are generally barred from sponsoring family members, with limited exceptions for certain categories.

6. Finally, graduates on the Third Level Graduate Programme are not permitted to act as sponsors.

Who qualifies as eligible sponsor in Ireland?

Ireland groups eligible sponsors into three categories, each with differing financial requirements.

Category A covers Irish nationals, who face their own set of conditions under the policy.

Category B includes a range of permit and programme holders: Critical Skills Employment Permit holders, intra-company transferees, full-time non-locum doctors in employment, researchers on hosting agreements, investors on the Immigrant Investor Programme, entrepreneurs on the Start-up Entrepreneur Programme, students on ISD-approved scholarship programmes such as KASP, PhD student permission holders (subject to additional conditions), and Ministers of Religion under the relevant scheme (subject to additional conditions).

Category C covers General Employment Permit holders, Reactivation Employment Permit holders, and independent Stamp 4 holders not already captured in the categories above, provided they meet the eligibility criteria for a family reunification application.

Full details on the financial thresholds that apply to each category are set out in Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Non-EEA Family Reunification Policy Document.

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Source: Legit.ng