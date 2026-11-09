Dubai published the official fees that retirees holding a Golden Visa must pay to bring their family members to the UAE on five-year residence permits

The UAE government set the residence permit fee at AED 4,968.50, which converts to roughly N1,824,890 per family member

Retirees are also required to pay a separate fee to open a family sponsorship file before the residence permit process can begin

The UAE government has officially published the costs that retired Golden Visa holders must cover to secure five-year residence permits for their family members in Dubai.

According to the UAE government, the residence permit for each family member is priced at AED 4,968.50 (N1,824,890).

Dubai publishes fees for Golden Visa retirees sponsoring family members. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BENOIT TESSIER /Aqeel Ahmad Zia

Source: Getty Images

Dubai Golden Visa family residence permit fees

This figure covers the permit itself and applies to family members seeking to reside in the country under a retiree's Golden Visa sponsorship.

Dubai Golden Visa: Family sponsorship file fee

Before the residence permit application can proceed, retirees are also required to open a family sponsorship file, which attracts a separate charge of AED 318.75, or about N117,074.

This means that for every family member a retired Golden Visa holder wishes to sponsor in Dubai, the total outlay starts at AED 5,287.25, amounting to roughly N1,941,964 when both fees are combined.

The UAE's Golden Visa programme grants long-term residency to qualifying individuals, including retirees who meet specific financial requirements.

The publication of these fees gives prospective applicants a clearer picture of the financial commitments involved in relocating family members to the country under this scheme.

UAE names professionals eligible for Golden Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi had outlined the requirements for skilled professionals seeking its 10-year Golden Visa.

Applicants must have at least a bachelor's degree, earn a minimum monthly salary of AED 30,000, and work in occupations classified under Level 1 or Level 2 of the UAE's employment system.

Source: Legit.ng