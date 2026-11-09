DJ Enimoney issued a fierce warning to a netizen who posted suggestive claims about his brother Olamide and actress Sotayo Gaga

The netizen shared a clip of Olamide and Sotayo appearing close at a social event, claiming something was going on between them

DJ Enimoney's response quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention online

DJ Enimoney is not taking kindly to anyone spreading rumours about his older brother Olamide and Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga.

The YBNL Nation disc jockey, whose real name is Eniola Olamilekan Adedeji, hit back sharply at a social media user who posted insinuations of a romantic relationship between the veteran rapper and the actress, known professionally as Tayo Sobola.

A netizen makes a bold insinuation about Olamide and actress Sotayo Gaga. Credit: sotayogaga/olamide

Source: Instagram

The drama began when a netizen with the username Yakkubkk shared a video clip of Olamide and Sotayo Gaga in proximity at a social gathering. The post carried a caption suggesting the two were involved romantically, claiming "something dey go behind the scenes" and that they "don't even hide it."

DJ Enimoney's warning goes viral

DJ Enimoney was having none of it. Firing back in Nigerian Pidgin.

The strongly worded reply, which read as a spiritual warning against spreading baseless gossip, quickly circulated across social media platforms.

It is worth noting that Olamide and Sotayo Gaga share a well-documented professional and social association, making interactions between them a regular occurrence at industry events.

Olamide’s brother's fierce response to a netizen goes viral online. Credit: olamide

Source: Instagram

Olamide's brother's response to a netizen's insinuation about singer and actress Sotayo Gaga is below

Olamide and Sotayo Gaga's prior connection

This is not the first time the pair have attracted online chatter. Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Isbae U posted footage of Olamide visibly enjoying an episode of his podcast, "Curiosity Made Me Ask," which featured Sotayo Gaga. In the clip, the rapper was seen seated and laughing repeatedly, covering his mouth as the episode played on his phone, clearly entertained by what he was watching.

Peller credits Olamide for his career breakthrough

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that content creator Peller credited Olamide for giving his career a major boost through his early support and endorsement.

Peller said Olamide’s engagement with his content brought him his first 100,000 livestream views and prompted people who had previously blocked him to reach out.

He added that the rapper later appeared on his livestreams, gave him gifts, and continued supporting him, helping him gain wider recognition in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng