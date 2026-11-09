Olamide’s Brother DJ Enimoney Slams Netizen Over Insinuation About Singer and Actress Sotayo Gaga
- DJ Enimoney issued a fierce warning to a netizen who posted suggestive claims about his brother Olamide and actress Sotayo Gaga
- The netizen shared a clip of Olamide and Sotayo appearing close at a social event, claiming something was going on between them
- DJ Enimoney's response quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention online
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DJ Enimoney is not taking kindly to anyone spreading rumours about his older brother Olamide and Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga.
The YBNL Nation disc jockey, whose real name is Eniola Olamilekan Adedeji, hit back sharply at a social media user who posted insinuations of a romantic relationship between the veteran rapper and the actress, known professionally as Tayo Sobola.
The drama began when a netizen with the username Yakkubkk shared a video clip of Olamide and Sotayo Gaga in proximity at a social gathering. The post carried a caption suggesting the two were involved romantically, claiming "something dey go behind the scenes" and that they "don't even hide it."
DJ Enimoney's warning goes viral
DJ Enimoney was having none of it. Firing back in Nigerian Pidgin.
The strongly worded reply, which read as a spiritual warning against spreading baseless gossip, quickly circulated across social media platforms.
It is worth noting that Olamide and Sotayo Gaga share a well-documented professional and social association, making interactions between them a regular occurrence at industry events.
Olamide's brother's response to a netizen's insinuation about singer and actress Sotayo Gaga is below
Olamide and Sotayo Gaga's prior connection
This is not the first time the pair have attracted online chatter. Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Isbae U posted footage of Olamide visibly enjoying an episode of his podcast, "Curiosity Made Me Ask," which featured Sotayo Gaga. In the clip, the rapper was seen seated and laughing repeatedly, covering his mouth as the episode played on his phone, clearly entertained by what he was watching.
Peller credits Olamide for his career breakthrough
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that content creator Peller credited Olamide for giving his career a major boost through his early support and endorsement.
Peller said Olamide’s engagement with his content brought him his first 100,000 livestream views and prompted people who had previously blocked him to reach out.
He added that the rapper later appeared on his livestreams, gave him gifts, and continued supporting him, helping him gain wider recognition in the entertainment industry.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng