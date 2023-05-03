A little girl's bottle-flipping video has made her a viral sensation online after it was sighted by netizens

The girl repeatedly flipped the bottle several times, each time nailing the landing with ease

She did the challenge so effortlessly that viewers could not help but appreciate her skill

The impressive feat has captured the attention of more than a thousand people on social media.

The video showcased the mastery of a girl in school uniform standing in her backyard, holding a water bottle. With a flick of her wrist, she sent the bottle flying through the air, and it landed perfectly on its base.

The video shared by a TikTok user has captured the hearts of people across the globe, and many have praised the little girl's talent and determination.

It seemed she put in a lot of practice to achieve such impressive results, and her dedication to mastering the seemingly simple skill inspired many netizens.

Watch the video:

Here are some of the lovely reactions the viral video has generated on TikTok

@dupybabs: commented:

"This baby gets a bright future"

@headboywia said:

"At 40years I no fit do one make e stand lolz and make people come Dey see me say naa from dis small girl I won learn dis eh eh Wahala"

@danielbarrett45:

"look good u all will c that it's a camera trick look wen it is flipping u c the video glitch"

@adesuwa651:

"baby girl i know y always took first in school "

@igwecurrency:

"Small challenge wey everybody dey manage e reach your turn you add am juju "

