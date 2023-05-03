A video of a little boy showing off his applaudable costume has gone viral on social media

In the video, the little boy was seen transforming into Bumblebee from the movie, Transformers

Many internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

One little boy stole the show at a talent event and possibly created a core memory with his impressive display.

Photos of the boy transforming into a car. Credit: @pubity

Source: Instagram

Standing in the midst of kids dressed in superhero costumes, the boy wearing a Bumblebee costume stepped forward to show his impressive look.

The video shared by @pubity saw the boy going on all fours before the costume transformed into the famous yellow car, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed with boy's costume

_ter.ter_:

"Kid has the coolest whoever made that for him."

kamikazi711:

"That kid is def going places."

neofytos_chatz:

"Wonder Woman is in love."

pottyverse:

"Parents definitely made this for him."

ohwowstepha:

"He waited all day for his moment and he enjoyed every second."

saieewaingade:

"The parents didn’t make this for him, They made him for this."

xdlxsfx:

"Hats to the parents that made this for him. This is a core memory for him. Let kids be kids."

Bride's transformer outfit goes viral, designer says it took 7 days to create

This is undoubtedly the era of daring brides rocking jaw-dropping looks for their special day, and we are totally here for it!

A video of a bride looking elegant in a black George dress at her traditional wedding ceremony trended.

What started as a stunning traditional bridal look left internet users with jaws hanging by the end of the video.

Fashion lovers share thoughts on designer's yellow transformer dress

It goes without saying that Nigeria is one country blessed with a lot of talented people, especially in the fashion industry.

A womenswear fashion designer was hailed on social media for what some have described as 'fashion at its peak'.

The talented style enthusiast who runs the fashion house, IUF Couture, left jaws hanging when she posted a video of her latest sketch brought to life.

In the video, she was seen posing in a stunning yellow dress with pearl embellishments around the sleeves and the skirt part.

