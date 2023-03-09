A surprising video of a two-year-old boy nailing the bottle flip challenge has gone viral on social media

The little boy was spotted holding a half-full plastic bottle of water and constantly hitting it on the ground

At one point, he dragged and hit the bottle slightly on the floor before finding his balance and successfully executing the challenge

Children can exhibit extraordinary traits even as toddlers. They can nail challenges that some adults may find difficult.

The bottle flip challenge has been popular on social media for a few years now. challenge involves holding a plastic bottle with its content and then flipping it to make it land perfectly on its bottom.

A little boy participates in the bottle flip challenge Photo Credit: @ayoade007

Source: TikTok

It sometimes takes a few tries before anyone perfects a shot. However, in this video, this 2-year-old was in a seamstress's shop when he decided to try the bottle flip challenge.

He had a plastic bottle with the water half-full in it. There was another adult present who held his plastic water bottle. The toddler hit the bottle on the ground a few times while babbling words.

After hitting the plastic bottle and adjusting himself to find his balance and best position, he flipped the bottle. Surprisingly, the plastic bottle landed on its bottom.

Having successfully pulled off the challenge, he hopped up and down in celebration with his hands in the air.

Watch the video below:

Little boy performs 30 push-ups

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an energetic young boy has gone viral after performing 30 push-ups within a few seconds. For his efforts, the young fellow was awarded the sum of N500 even though some say he is worth much more than that.

The interesting video of the boy's exercise regime was posted on TikTok by King Ben and it shows that he did not waste time in picking up the challenge. It all started when he was promised N500 for 30 push-ups and he said he could do it. When he started, some people probably thought he won't be able to finish it but he did and he still appeared strong.

He won the N500, but also succeeded in putting pressure on some TikTokers who said they are ashamed that they were not as strong as the kid.

Source: Legit.ng