Nigeria's Got Talent winner, Amarachi Uyanne has cautioned Nigerians against referring to her as a small girl

In a recent video, the beautiful singer reiterated that her name is Amarachi and she's not a small girl

This is coming days after she went viral on social media after her throwback photos resurfaced the internet

Winner of the first season of Nigeria's Got Talent (NGT), Amarachi Uyanne, has penned down a message to Nigerians who address her as a 'small girl'.

Speaking via a recent tiktok video, the 17-year-old singer warned Nigerians to stop referring to her as 'small girl of that time'.

She said her name is Amarachi and she would love to be addressed by her name rather than being likened to a small girl.

Nigeria's Got talent winner, Amarachi Uyanne cautions Nigerians Photo Credit: @amarachidance8

"Call me Amarachi. Not small girl of that time", she said.

Amarachi's journey to fame

Amarachi became the idol of her fans nationwide years ago with her top-notch performances throughout her journey as a Nigeria's Got Talent (NGT) contestant.

She was only an 8-year-old at the time, yet, she beat other 8 contestants from all over Nigeria with her unique dancing skill and excellent stage performance.

She has however made it clear in a new video that she would no longer welcome being addressed as a 'small girl'.

Nigerians react:

Directorbishop said:

"But you be still small girl."

B.b.b.yoga wrote:

"I could remember showing my sister your page I was like come see that small aramachi girl o."

Queen Louis8 added:

"Amarachi dance. My mum was surprised when I showed her ur recent video."

Delight Emmanuel added:

"Why did you stop singing? u used to be a motivation to me years back. especially wen u released OVERSABI with phyno it was like i got loosed."

Little Amarachi who won airtel dance competition years ago now a lady, shares ‘Peng’ photos that surprise many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian girl who won the Airtel dance competition back in 2012 has in two separate videos shown how far she has grown.

In one of her clips, Amarachi said she is no longer little anymore, surprising people who have always had the small version in their memories.

Nigerians thronged her comment section to relieve how she was the star they looked up to over a decade ago.

