A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video on popular app, TikTok

The brave lady made a video of the moment her flight faced major turbulence while en route to Lagos state

In the viral video, passengers onboard the aeroplane were heard screaming at the top of their voices during the turbulence

A Nigerian lady has revealed how her aeroplane faced major turbulence during her flight to Lagos.

According to her, they were all travelling to Lagos state from Uyo when the turbulence started.

Lady films moment of flight turbulence Photo credit: @whiteshark0038

Source: TikTok

During the scary scenario, the lady however remained calm and brought out her phone to film the moment.

In the video shared via TikTok account @whiteshark0038, passengers were heard screaming in fear and praying at the top of their voices.

Social media reactions

@cynheston1 said:

"I think it's high time Nigerian govt discourage small planes for local trips. had terrible trip with 4 members of my fam last year."

@currentlyunknown010 stated:

"Instead make them dey pray for forgiveness of sins dem dey talk I will not die."

@angellaskitchen commented:

"I just take something to make me sleep before the plane takes off. Ain't got time for this."

@lordbarns wrote:

"Had anyone of those ppl calling Jesus see what you are doing Dem for blame you like say na you be the witch way dey cause the turbulence."

@420neverhappened added:

"This is why my headphones stay on full blast on an airplane. Seat belt on. Tray table up. I'm dissociating."

Househelp trembles as she boards aeroplane for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video has captured a young girl's reaction after boarding an aeroplane for the first time. The young girl who works as a house help for her boss was offered the privilege of flying on an aeroplane.

However, it seemed she did not enjoy the flight as her reaction inside the plane caused a frenzy. While onboard, the young girl who sat by the window of the aeroplane kept staring into space and making scary gestures. At a point, she began to fan herself like someone about to collapse.

The young girl who was being filmed by someone presumed to be her 'madam', could not take it anymore as she finally decided to take her face off the window and look in another direction.

Source: Legit.ng