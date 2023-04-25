Things have fallen apart in a Nigerian family as a woman moved to the United States without telling her husband

She secretly applied for their visas and blocked the man's phone numbers after successfully moving abroad

Mixed reactions have trailed the touching story as many Nigerians offered advice to the estranged husband

A Nigerian woman moved to the US with her two kids after secretly applying for their visas.

A human rights lawyer identified as Oloye shared the incident on Twitter, noting that the husband got wind of their migration two days before it happened.

Oloye said that the man called him but he advised the man to let them go. The woman however blocked her husband's phone numbers upon arriving in America. Oloye wrote:

"Wife applied and got US visa with their two kids without the knowledge of the husband Husband got to know two days before departure, the husband called and I advised to let them go. Wife got to US and blocked the husband’s phone contacts.

"Our generation."

Reactions on social media

@TailorMushroom said:

"Nobody has mentioned the possibility of the wife cheating with another man and she wants to run away with him. Everyone is insinuating she's running away from a bad man. Let us hear both sides sha."

@AlpacinoViruz said:

"You should have told the husband to file for a divorce. It's simple she had her plans all sorted out and absconded with their kids. This move can only be made possible by a third party in the US."

@AlpacinoViruz said:

"One thing again I realised that made you give that advice, was the circumstances (the country involved). If it were to be Afghanistan, Brazil, Sudan. You would have rejected it outrightly but because Nigeria has failed Us, you felt greener pastures will be an open door for them."

@Sir_Willoh said:

"Client called his lawyer to tell him about the situation of things.. lawyer advised him to let her go, but y'all are here condemning the man as if y'all know more than the lawyer or the story itself."

@Lekebiz324 said:

"He should also thank his stars that he was not the financier of that trip."

Woman relocates with her 2 kids without telling hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had relocated with her two kids without her husband's knowledge.

A tweep, @Titilolaoluwa, shared the sad story on Twitter saying it happened to his uncle who was a civil servant in Ekiti.

@Titilolaoluwa said it happened that the woman who was a nurse in Akure eloped with her high school lover to the United Kingdom, abandoning her kids with the distraught husband.

After a lengthy legal tussle, she was granted access to the kids and would see them twice in a year. However, she took them from school in the second year, changed their names and returned to the UK.

