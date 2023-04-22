Nigerian medical students have started reacting to the anti-migration bill to compel graduates to work in Nigeria for 5 years before having their full license

Nigerian medical students have started reacting to the proposed bill at the national assembly seeking to compel medical graduates to compulsorily work in Nigeria for 5 years before travelling abroad.

The bill, titled "Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill", was proposed by Ganiyu Johnson and passed the second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives earlier this month.

Reacting to the bill, some Medica students who spokes with legit.ng faulted the bill and described it as being biased. They said the claim by Johnson that the federal governorship subsidized medical students' education is faulty because students of other departments are being subsidized as well.

Paul Popoola, a final medical student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Osun state, maintained that Nigerian students are getting what they are paying for, citing the facilities, structure and consistent Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)'s strike.

What medical students are saying on anti-migration bill to compel medical graduates to work in Nigeria for 5 years

Popoola said:

"If you say something is being subsidised, it means you’re getting it at a very low rate. Still, if you check the quality of the education we get in our public universities, you will actually see that we are actually getting the value of our money. The subsidy is not really there. For instance, ASUU can decide to go on strike, which really affects the quality of education.The laboratories are poorly managed, poorly equipped."

Ibrahim Hassan, another student of the same college, described the bill as a means of tackling a symptom of a disease rather than the disease itself.

Hassan maintained that the system in Nigeria is poorly managed by the government, and doctors are overworked, adding that the bill is a blatant abuse of fundamental human rights.

Hassan said:

"Doctors leave Nigeria because of the inconducive work environment. A Report shows that being a medical doctor is the hardest profession to practice. Many doctors have turned their cars into their homes, and the pay is not much. All their lives are around the hospitals. The government is not employing enough doctors in the residency, jumble pays. These, among others, are the reasons why doctors are leaving Nigeria."

