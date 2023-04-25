An Ekiti civil servant was heartbroken after finding out that his wife who eloped with someone had vanished with his kids

He had gone to the boys' school to pick them up only to get the biggest shock of his life that made him almost mad

His wife who was a nurse in Akure made an unannounced return to Nigeria and returned to the UK with the kids but that was not all

A Nigerian woman took her two kids to the United Kingdom with her husband's knowledge and changed their names.

A tweep, @Titilolaoluwa, shared the sad story on Twitter saying it happened to his uncle who was a civil servant in Ekiti.

Illustrative image of a man and a woman. Photo Credit: Whitney Fakolade, Peeterv

Source: Getty Images

@Titilolaoluwa's narration was in response to another netizen story about a woman who also ran away with her kids without telling her husband.

@Titilolaoluwa said it happened that the woman who was a nurse in Akure eloped with her high school lover to the United Kingdom, abandoning her kids with the distraught husband.

After a lengthy legal tussle, she was granted access to the kids and would see them twice in a year. However, she took them from school in the second year, changed their names and returned to the UK.

Her estranged husband got to the kids' school to pick them up only to hear the shocking development.

See his tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@meo_joule said:

"One heck of a story. This life rough abeg. Nobody deserves this kind of wickedness. My earnest prayer is that his joy be restored back."

@mmasi_esther said:

"I won't be surprise "Karma" didn't touch her yet and may never.

"Wicked people enjoys the longest...

"Whatever you do in life, don't end up with an unkind partner."

@obagomez1 said:

"Growing up back in the 90s, in Palace Road, Olodi Apapa. Our Neighbor’s wife one day moved away with everything in the house, with their 2yrs old son. She carted away with all his property, even down to kitchen utensils. Man came back home and he was shedding tears."

@supreme_khann said:

"A brother of mine had the same experience, they always fly out to the US everytime their kids are on Holiday little did Egbon know that the wife was already obsessed with relocating herself and the kids, blinded by trust he never his kids passport."

@fasacious said:

"Those kids will come back looking for him. It's just a matter of time."

