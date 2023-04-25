A man who returned to school after years of graduation alongside his roommate has gone viral

In the video, the man visited his guardian, an older woman, and she was pleased to meet them after a long time

The woman whom they referred to as school mother hugged them with smiles on her face showing how proud and excited she was meeting them again

A young Nigerian man who wanted to give back to his alma mater went back, and he was received pleasantly.

In the viral video, the man and his roommate visited their school mother, who was their guardian during their student days.

Young Nigerian returns to Alma mater meets school mother. Photo credit: @royal_goldimagery

Source: TikTok

Excited school mother

The woman, who could not hide her excitement upon seeing them, ran to hug and kiss them.

It was a moment of real reunion as the mother smiled from ear to ear, showing how much she appreciated the visitation.

The video has gathered over 100,000 with more than 2000 comments on TikTok so far.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@Aunty.Aduke reacted:

"Did u go to poly lbadan."

@AdekunleCreator said:

"No federal school of statistics."

@Femi_Martins wrote:

"It's good to be good."

@ARIKEADE also reacted:

"There ar some woman that are Godsent wen someone is in school."

@AIMubarag6972 also said:

"I love this joy was written all over d woman facemay Almighty Allah continue to make u guys happy in all ur endeavors."

@starletkej commented:

"You still look like ND students anyways, guys have the grace of being young while growing."

@Abiodun 01 added:

"Wow..this is a gratitude God loves so much. many of us needs to go back to those who makes our today a reality."

@Bolapizzacloset said:

"This is so beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng