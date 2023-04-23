The first female speaker in Ondo, Jumoke Akindele, has given birth to her first child at the age of 54

Akindele was a strong politician that represented her Okitipupa Constituency 1 in the state House of Assembly and led the house between 2014 and 2017

She attained the position on the platform of the PDP before the APC defeated the ruling party in the state in 2017

Jumoke Akindele, the first female speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, has given birth to her first child at the age of 54.

Akindele represented Okitipupa Constituency 1 and led the state House of Assembly in May 2014 and March 2017 as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Trust reported.

Her friends and political associates broke the news of her newborn baby on social media. They have been congratulating her for the safe delivery of the new baby girl.

Some of the posts on social media, as shared by one of her associates on Facebook, Segun Odidi, read:

"What God cannot doesn’t exist. First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly delivered a bouncing baby yesterday (Saturday).

“Her first fruit!! What a cheering news! i’m so happy for you big sis. Congratulations Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele.”

Ondo is one of the oil-producing states in Nigeria and the only state enjoying such benefits in the southwest state.

The PDP lost the state to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in one of the off-season elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Subsequently, the PDP also lost the majority seat of the House of Assembly to the APC during the general election.

