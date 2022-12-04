There has always been an argument that Nigerian men sidelined their women counterparts and denied them the chance to spread their wings in politics

Despite the hot political terrain, some women are making the wave and creating the hope that the future bright for women in politics

About 6 states have so far produced female speakers since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, with only 1 of them coming from the north

Since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999, the country has produced no less than 8 house of assembly speakers.

Of all the 36 states in Nigeria, it is only about 5 states have produced speakers at their state assembly.

Ekiti

The recent state that joined the league in the south is Ekiti state. Olubunmi Adelugba is the recent speaker of the state.

Adelugba is the first female speaker in the history of the state.

She stepped into the speakership shoe after the sacking of Gboyega Aribisogan about a week into the office by 17 of the 25 house members.

Ogun

The southwest state produced Titi Oseni-Gomez as the state's speaker between 2003 and 2008.

Oseni-Gomez is the first and only female speaker in the state's history.

Anambra

The state has produced the highest number of female speakers in the history of Nigeria.

In 2003, Hon. Eucharia Azodo emerged as the first female speaker in the history of the state.

The state made another history when it produced Chinwe Nwaebili as its speaker in 2011 and produced Rita Mmaduagwu as the speaker in 2015. Mmaduagwu was elected unopposed.

Benue state

This is the only northern state that has produced a female speaker in Nigeria's political history.

Between 1999 and 2003, the state’s speakership was under the leadership of Margeret Icheen, who also doubled as the first female speaker in the history of Nigerian politics.

Oyo

The state that serves as the political headquarters of the Southwest people also produced Monsuratu Jumoke Sumonu as its first female speaker in June 2011.

She contested under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and represented the people of Oyo West/East state constituency.

Ondo

In May 2014, Jumoke Akindele, became the first female speaker in Ondo state after the death of her predecessor, Samuel Adesina.

Adesina died in February 2014 after an ailment.

