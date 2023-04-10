A Nigerian man got social media buzzing after he proudly showcased his girlfriend on Facebook

Showering encomiums on his heartthrob, the man said she is the only lady who has told him that love is not solely about money

While affirming that he is not financially buoyant, the lover boy sent a serious warning to men who may have eyes for her

A Nigerian man identified as Aondoawase Tyofa has unveiled his girlfriend's identity on Facebook with a sweet message of love and a warning to other men.

Tyofa shared two photos they took together and about five photos of the lady, saying she is his heart.

He flaunted her pictures on Facebook. Photo Credit: Aondoawase Tyofa

Source: Facebook

He gushed over her and revealed that she was the only lady who made him realise love was not only about money. He said they could build in love, though he may not have money.

Tyofa went on to sound a note of warning to men who may be eyeing his girlfriend. He said they should avoid her as attempting to take her from him may lead to disaster.

His post on Facebook reads:

"Hey you guys I want to publicly announce to all you on Facebook that this girl you're seeing she is my only one, my heart , she is the only girl who tell me love is not all about money ,so even though I don't have money but but since we are in love we can build up.

"WARNING

"If u have been eyeing her please and please carry ur eyes away from her , fairly to do so, it will cause you disaster.

"Take note."

Reactions on social media

Chukwu Ebuka said:

"You for Tag Her nah..

"If your mind No dey Last last Make I know wetin cause am."

Mhiz Luchi Oparah said:

"Your bio says it all. I don't want to hear justice for a girl with black singlet and red trouser oo. Dey play just dey play Inu."

Onyinyechi Rita Celina said:

"Osino " fairly to do so".

"Abeg go find English teacher fess and leave Love."

Ãm Tactìçal said:

"Normally even the most rugged man fit fall.

"No dey carry confra matter for head.

"Cus everyone na money now.

"One Small gboy go fit spoil your girl with money sotay na she herself go serve u breakfast.

"If u wise you for no post Ur gurlie for this hungry mens."

Ifeanyichukwu Frank Ezeh said:

"It's like you don finally manage buy one local gûn, you don't want anyone to hear word again. Fóól."

Emmy Cheri Heritage said:

"Very funny sha you should have tagged her name jhooor if con watch if no be the girl go cause you disaster."

