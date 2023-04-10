Barely nine days after they started their relationship, a Nigerian lady called it quits

Her issue with her boyfriend was that he was so clingy, as he always wanted to see her, a situation she found tiring

Her leaked conversation with a friend wherein she spoke about the breakup has sparked reactions online

A Nigerian lady dumped her new boyfriend just nine days after they began dating over his clinginess.

The lady's pal, @bunny_michaela, confirmed the breakup on Twitter with a screenshot of her chat with her friend.

She dumped him for being clingy. Photo Credit: DMEPhotography, Twitter/@bunny_michaela

Source: Getty Images

According to the lady, her estranged boyfriend always wanted to see her and always said 'I miss you' and 'I love you', and she found those gestures these were tiring for her.

She added that he would always request to see her at night despite seeing each other in class during the day, an attitude she frowned at as she wondered if she had his kidney.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her friend was surprised by why she broke up with the man and wondered about the kind of man she wanted.

See the tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@EmekaOk48170638 said:

"Lol 1daful but I thought women want attention and they love it when guys are clingy … If the guy starts doing this to some other girl now she will start calling him a cheat ‍… What do women really want gan gan."

@EMPERORFEEZY said:

"Las Las she go still con regret this thing wey she do....She think say na flex."

@Niquad_Jr said:

"If you see the one wey you dey find, you go beg and cry tire.

"No worry o."

@Djerseybwoy_ said:

"This is Life sha ☹️ One Man food is another Man poison n at the same time i don't blame her o, Her past relationships must have made her feel comfortable with the absence of her man so she is used to that pattern."

@Mrmarv_ said:

"I also experience this as well and it was so tiring......

"I have to break up with some other issues like that."

@Olawale_LA said:

"God abeg o, nah this kind girl I dey like.. my unavailability is top notch.. you go even think say I no care about you."

Man leaks messages bae sent him after announcing their breakup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had leaked the messages his girlfriend sent him after he announced their separation.

Her boyfriend, identified as Hardeh_special on TikTok, shared the messages via TikTok. According to him, he sent a WhatsApp message to his girlfriend, saying he was no longer interested in the relationship.

However, his girlfriend reacted very emotionally, making him change his mind.

"Don't play with me. Don't you think it's too early to argue over these things. Why the sudden change of heart? This wasn't what you said at the beginning," her message read in part.

Source: Legit.ng