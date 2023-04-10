A Nigerian lady has proudly shown off her younger husband, revealing that she is older than him by 18 years

The couple who reside abroad caused a commotion on social media with their stunning age difference

According to the lady, their relationship has been hit by insults from people but her husband still loves her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady residing in Germany with her younger husband has stated that age is just a number.

The woman who hails from Ebonyi state stated this as she showed off her Anambra husband who is 18 years younger than she is.

She is older than him by 18 years. Photo Credit: @patchi80

Source: TikTok

She showed him off on TikTok via a cute video, saying that their relationship has received insults from people but her man still loves her.

Her clip went viral and sent social media users into a frenzy. Many people hailed her courage as they celebrated their union.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

DMoloi said:

"Love doesnt know the number if u are both happy who am I to say odd stuff u look good."

emzaristo11emihle said:

"Not hubby is your son, your hubby can be his father."

Stanley O. said:

"You are a beautiful woman If I see woman like you I will married her am looking for a woman who have good character not about age. you look so beautiful."

Parker07 said:

"Don’t listen to anyone darling cuz there is specific age a woman or man should be before loving to each other."

oceanhands said:

"Your happiness comes 1st so Don't mind the criticism live your life and let them talk at the end they don't help on anything."

Retshepile Maila616 said:

"He looks older than you mos,,you are beautiful girl."

Patti777777 said:

"Na really small pekin ooo see d way he dey fear 2 even look your camera."

Man, 97, who has never married weds a 30-year-old woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who had never married had wedded a 30-year-old woman at the age of 97.

The colourful ceremony of the nonagenarian took place on Saturday, January 14, 2022, in Soy, Uasin Gishu county, Kenya where the priests from the Catholic Church presided over the lovely function.

A family member of the groom revealed the 97-year-old has never been married in his life and he was finally excited to find his other half albeit at an older age.

Sally, who was among the attendees said family and friends gathered to celebrate Mzee Johanna Arap Butuk, newfound love in the ceremony which she said they ate and danced to the fullest.

Source: Legit.ng