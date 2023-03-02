A Nigerian man has amazed social media users with his transformed appearance since he began dating his bae

The youth shared a video showing his old look when he met his girlfriend and how he now appears

Social media users shared their thoughts on his new look as they compared it with how he appeared in the past

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to showcase his transformed look since meeting his girlfriend.

In a viral TikTok video, he first shared a video in which he was with the lady, saying the clip represents how he looked when they first met.

The first clip was followed up with some videos of him with the lady at different intervals. The man had dreadlocks all through.

He eventually got the dreadlocks shaved and shared a scene showing when he was having a haircut at a barbing saloon.

What followed the barbing saloon scene are clips from different loved-up moments he had with the lady.

In the new clips, he looked dapper without the dreads. Many social media users opined that his look without the dread was better. Others celebrated his relationship.

Social media reactions

Salma said:

"Your new look fits you more."

Pharteemah said:

"Trust me you look better."

Adekunle said:

"You come fresh join with the new look."

Temitope said:

"Omo guy your new look is better."

Big Nims said:

"You loook so responsible nAw."

nechedon14@gmail.com said:

"You guys are perfect match bro."

Lady appreciates boyfriend for improving her life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grateful lady had appreciated her boyfriend for improving her life.

The appreciation video was seen on Tuesday, January 10, on the Instagram handle of Thatblackbwoy.

In the video, the lady showed what she looked like before she met her boyfriend and what she currently looks like. In the past, the lady was not looking too good, but her current look depicts someone who is well taken care of. She captioned the clip:

"The girl I gave him, and the girl he turned me into."

