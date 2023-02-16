February 14, 2023, will go down in the memories of a select few as one of the saddest days of their lives owing to the sad turn their relationships took

On that fateful day that was specially set out for the show of love, they each got 'served breakfast' by their partners

Legit.ng spotlights some heartbreaking moments between lovers that all went down on Valentine's Day

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

For some people, year 2023 Valentine's Day will be the worst they have ever experienced because they got 'served breakfast.'

To be 'served breakfast' is a popular Nigerian slang that refers to when a male or a female gets dumped by their partners or when a romantic relationship comes to an end.

Three people 'served breakfast' on Valentine's Day 2023. Photo Credit: @mrmahad58, @yohwilly, @sirrysweet0

Source: TikTok

Either intentionally or unintentionally, some of these sad 'breakfast' moments were recorded and found their way to social media.

Legit.ng spotlights three videos of people being 'served breakfast' on Valentine's Day that went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Nigerian lady rejects lover's marriage proposal on Val Day

A Nigerian lady embarrassed her boyfriend as she blatantly rejected his public marriage proposal to her on Valentine's Day.

The incident which happened in Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State and was witnessed by many people caused quite a stir on social media.

The lady rejected the proposal. Photo Credit: @yohwilly

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, her boyfriend lacked money, was not good-looking and was not on her level. Many people that watched this particular clip believe it was scripted.

This could however not be confirmed.

2. Nigerian man receives heartbreaking portrait on Val Day

For another Nigerian man, his 'breakfast' came in form of a portrait gift from his girlfriend.

The lady delivered a portrait to him and he excitedly began to unwrap it before his friends only to make a sad discovery.

He got a heartbreaking portrait. Photo Credit: @sirrysweet0

Source: TikTok

"I want to use this medium to tell you that I'm pregnant for your best friend. I'm so sorry darling," a write-up in the portrait read.

Alas, the portrait was his girlfriend's own way of breaking her unfaithfulness in their relationship to him. He shed tears as he read the content of the portrait.

3. Lady turns down boyfriend's proposal on Val Day

A young man's attempt to sweep his girlfriend with a surprise marriage proposal on Valentine's Day ended on a sad note for him as she turned it down.

In a viral TikTok video, she left him hanging on one knee and stormed out of the eatery they were hanging out in.

She rejected his proposal. Photo Credit: @mrmahad58

Source: TikTok

Before the proposal, he had arranged what looked like red petals on the floor and handed her a bouquet of flower, perhaps hoping to soften the ground for what was to come.

The clip generated mixed reactions.

Lady weeps uncontrollably as her lover dumps her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had wept profusely after her boyfriend ended their relationship.

In a sad video, the lady who wore black track trousers and a grey hoodie was spotted lying down with her back on the floor.

Most of her words were incomprehensible and this reflected a deep pain in her heart after her relationship suddenly crashed.

Her friends sat around her and tried their best to soothe her with some rubbing her chest and consoling her, while others encouraged her to stop crying and get up from the bare floor.

Source: Legit.ng