Valentine's Day celebration of the year 2023 went south for a young man as he saw his marriage proposal turned down

The Nigerian lady he proposed to not only rejected his proposal but did it in an embarrassing manner

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some social media users believe it must have been staged

A Nigerian lady embarrassed a young man as she rejected his marriage proposal on Valentine's Day.

The incident which happened on the premises of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State was seen in a viral video on TikTok.

The lady rejected the proposal. Photo Credit: @yohwilly

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the man got on one knee facing the lady and a ring in his outstretched hand as he asked her to marry him.

The lady bluntly refused as she mocked and embarrassed him. She said he is not good-looking, not financially buoyant and also not on her level.

She took the ring from him and threw it at him, while also scattering a package he got for her in a box. This sent a gathered crowd into a frenzy. Many netizens however believe the clip is scripted.

Social media reactions

Yilson Acquaye said:

"They don't even know how to act."

pere said:

"She when dey talk she don look her self for mirror when she dey tell person that one mtcheww."

Folorunsho Helen said:

"This wan is acting nae."

Danilove said:

"That girl later find husband she no go see. Na help that guy wan help her but she no no."

prettyvee bee said:

"I no know why some people will not just save d shame n do what's best fr d moment."

Ayo Mi said:

"You wan go propose to person wey never chop belle full."

ŽÖFT said:

"She can never see husband again even if she see the man go dey beat her everyday. Amen that’s hurt."

Nigerian lady rejects man's proposal in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had rejected a man's marriage proposal in church.

In a short clip seen on Facebook, the lady was backing the man as she held up a birthday cake given to her, while being flanked by cheering church folks.

Behind her, a man believed to be her boyfriend suddenly went on one knee, holding up a ring. On turning around, the lady stood shell-shocked, then reacted in an unexpected manner.

While chants of "say yes" could be heard from onlookers, the lady forced her boyfriend to get up. She slammed him for his proposal, wondering why he would choose to embarrass her that way. The celebrant then slapped him on the face and dumped the cake on him.

Source: Legit.ng