Dogs, as many people say, are humans' best friends. Recent trending videos have shown how Nigerians treat them.

Nigerians have demonstrated that they love their dogs and treat them well as if they were humans. In one of the videos that trended on the internet recently, a lady complained about her dog's pregnancy.

Legit.ng will in this report be looking at three videos of dog lovers and their stories.

1. Lady pranked her Dobberman dogs

A Nigerian lady who wanted to show that her dogs have her best interests at heart and would not want to see her harmed pranked the pets.

While in her compound one day, the lady did as if she was suffering from stomach ache and "collapsed" in front of them. The dogs became concerned and rushed to her rescue. They went around her body to make sure she was okay.

2. Man sought partners for his bullmastiff

A Nigerian dog owner and a trainer made a video to show how he struggled to get a pedigree dog for his bullmastiff.

After fruitless searching in Lagos, he got one in Abuja and had to travel there so that his female dog could mate with the animal.

Nigerians were wowed by the man's dedication to the animal and his investment towards having bullmastiff puppies.

3. Lady complained about Chow Chow's pregnancy

A Nigerian lady in the UK got mad that her dog went to mate with an animal that was not her breed and got pregnant.

In a TikTok video, the woman joked that she was considering terminating the animal's pregnancy because it was not what she bargained for.

As the lady complained in the video, the dog showed a bored face that was opened to different funny interpretations from social media users.

