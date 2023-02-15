A Nigerian man shed tears as he opened a portrait he was gifted by his girlfriend on Valentine's Day

It was a rude awakening for him as the content of the portrait revealed she had been having an affair with his best friend

Social media users shared their thoughts on the 'creative' manner his girlfriend employed in breaking the news to him

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian wept as his girlfriend revealed to him on Valentine's Day that she is pregnant for his best friend.

The sad news was broken to the unsuspecting man via a portrait she delivered to him.

He got a heartbreaking portrait. Photo Credit: @sirrysweet0

Source: TikTok

In the short TikTok clip, he tore open the covering of the portrait in front of friends and was shocked to read the message on it.

"I want to use this medium to tell you that I'm pregnant for your best friend. I'm so sorry darling," a write-up in the portrait read.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Friends tried to console the shattered man as he expressed shock over the development.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

shawarboi said:

"She has been waiting for the moment,val package that torches heart,as from today he he shld fear who no fear woman."

Degal Mia said:

"She get mind dey call him darling on top wow my gender never disappoint."

Kingaustinbag said:

"E b like say I no sabi read again o abi na eyes dae pain me ? Make una help me out."

Akwesi Chase Blackmon said:

"We need to re check our circle of friends coz sometimes you just be sharing your secrets with people who wish u harm."

i33ify said:

"D funny part is dat ur friend calming u down."

Favour said:

"Breakfast well served."

eyez said:

''Set of friends that can poison you, same best friend can still be standing there. you better thank your God for your life."

Lady collapses to the floor as her lover dumps her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had collapsed after her relationship crashed.

In a sad video, the lady who wore black track trousers and a grey hoodie was spotted lying down with her back on the floor.

Most of her words were incomprehensible and this reflected a deep pain in her heart after her relationship suddenly crashed.

Her friends sat around her and tried their best to soothe her with some rubbing her chest and consoling her, while others encouraged her to stop crying and get up from the bare floor.

Source: Legit.ng