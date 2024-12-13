MTN Apple Music code: where and how to get it and use it

MTN is one of the biggest mobile service providers in Nigeria. Customers can enjoy a wide range of products, including Apple Music. To enjoy Apple Music on MTN, you should know how to subscribe and make payments online. Learn more about MTN Apple Music code, where, how to get it and how to use it.

MTN is one of the top mobile networks in Nigeria. Apple Music and the telecom giant have collaborated to ease Nigerian customers' music subscriptions. They have incorporated technology through a code to make payments hassle-free. This is because most Nigerian cards don't work on the Apple App Store.

MTN Apple Music code

MTN has eased its customers' work regarding subscriptions and payments on Apple Music. They can use MTN USSD *447# on Android or iPhone iOS devices. This means they don't have to use a debit, credit card, GPay or Apple Pay. Follow these steps to pay:

On your device, dial USSD *447#. Select New services. Send on 4 Apple Music. Choose 1 for the free subscription and 2 for a paid subscription. Once a confirmation page appears, select Accept Renewal and agree to the terms and conditions. An SMS from 8000 with instructions for the service will be sent to you.

There are three ways you can subscribe to Apple Music with MTN.

You can subscribe via USSD: Here, dial *447# and select New Services. Choose 4 Apple Music and click 1 for free or 2 for a paid subscription.

You can also subscribe through SMS. Simply send the word Music to get a monthly subscription to 8000.

The third way you can subscribe is through the web. Visit the MTN Play portal and go to MyMTN App.

How do I activate MTN Apple Music?

MTN Apple Music is available for both Android and iOS users. To listen to Music in Apple Music Classical, you must have the Apple Music app. The app is built for iOS users, while Android users have to download it from the Play Store. Follow these simple steps to activate MTN Ample Music.

How to activate MTN Apple Music on iPhone or iPad devices

Follow these steps to activate MTN Apple Music on iOS users:

Go to "Settings." Click on "Apps." Scroll down to "Music." Select "Join Apple Music." Follow the instructions onscreen to complete the process.

How to cancel your subscription on iOS devices

If you don't want to continue with the subscription, you can opt-out. Here is a step-by-step guide to cancelling your iOS device subscription.

On your iPhone or iPad, go to the Apple Music app. Select "Home." Select the "My Account" button or tap your profile picture. Select "Manage Subscription." Select "Cancel Subscription." You can also click on "See All Plans" and then change your subscription. Complete the process by following the onscreen instructions.

How to activate MTN Apple Music on Android devices

To subscribe on an Android device, follow these steps:

Open the Apple Music Classical app. Click on "Connect Now." Select a subscription option. Follow the instructions onscreen to complete the process.

How to cancel your Apple Music subscription on Android

You may also opt to cancel your subscription by following these simple steps:

Go to the Apple Music app. Click the menu button and select "Account." Select "Manage Subscription." Click on "Cancel Subscription." Follow instructions to complete the process.

How do I activate my 6-month free Apple Music?

MTN users can activate their Apple Music and have a six-month trial for free for new users. Here are the steps to activate Apple Music for free for 6 months.

MTN Apple Music allows customer to redeem free code. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto

Using your MTN line, dial *447#. Select 2 for New services. Select 4 for Apple Music. Select 1 for the six-month free trial if you're new to Apple Music.

How much is an Apple Music subscription on MTN?

Customers can subscribe to Apple Music for a personal plan at ₦1,000 per month. They can also load bundles at different charges using Flexa data bundles as follows:

Flexa with Apple Music for 1GB costs ₦1,750, 5GB at ₦3,250, and 15GB at ₦6,250 for 30 days. The service is available for both prepaid and postpaid MTN customers. Although the MTN bundles are usable for other internet services, they cannot be shared.

How to get a free Apple Music redeem code?

Customers can redeem an Apple Music code by opening the Apple Music app and signing in with their Apple ID. They should then follow the prompts to enter the code. There are various ways to get free Apple Music to redeem codes as follows:

You can use the Shazam promotion to identify songs, and you may get a code for up to two months of free Music.

You are eligible for a six-month free trial if you buy a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, Mac, or iPad.

Another way to redeem the code is to visit the Apple Music website and click on the one-month free trial offer.

Occasionally, Apple offers special promotions by partnering with other companies like Verizon to get extended trials.

To redeem a code, open the Apple Music app, sign in with your Apple ID, and follow the prompts to enter your code.

MTN Nigeria users can now subscribe to Apple Music. Subscribing to Apple Music using the MTN line is straightforward. The above is a guide on MTN Apple Music code, where to get it and how to use it.

