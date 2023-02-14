A sad video of a lady crying uncontrollably after her boyfriend broke her heart has gotten people emotional

In a video, the lady was seen lying flat on the ground and making some incoherent mutters in distress

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene gathered around her to console her as she wept bitterly on the floor

A trending video of a young lady in tears after her relationship crashed has gotten tongues wagging on social media.

In the sad video, the lady who wore black track trousers and a grey hoodie was spotted lying down with her back on the floor.

Most of her words were incomprehensible and this reflected a deep pain in her heart after her relationship suddenly crashed.

Her friends sat around her and tried their best to soothe her with some rubbing her chest and consoling her, while others encouraged her to stop crying and get up from the bare floor.

While sharing the video on TikTok, the heartbroken lady revealed that her relationship ended and went ahead to curse 'men'.

Social media reactions

@maggymaina1 said:

"MEN!"

@user9178361500316 commented:

"At first I thought she was in spirit speaking in Tongues."

@buttercup7672 wrote:

"CAN NEVER BE ME."

@lornahkigani wrote:

"Welcome to heartbreak empowerment."

@cyrusomahmaundu1 said in non-English:

"nilifanyiwa hivyo buh nikajipeah morale sister."

@wanjiruchege2 wrote:

"I know the pain I have been there."

@jarden_8 wrote:

"If she can't love me like this I don't want it."

@phirie364 said:

"How do you love someone to such an extent."

@cellashi said:

"Ama niule mwenye anasemanga today I cooked for my husband."

@lilianjay6 commented:

"Love is a scam. Can't even dare to love originally. I'll come to you with duplicate not me dying coz of a man never!!"

@jolie said:

It's just funny how people are in love coz shieeeeet!!"

@traxiecloset46 said:

"I have experience this I know how it feel after been loyal to someone otherwise love is a scam take heart."

@nelliemurrei said:

"Did she die?"

@elizah285 wrote:

"Haki mpenzi mtazamaji who does that?"

@hance7deprince said:

"Third party emotional damage."

@gaveriah commented:

"Am watching from Men conference bathroom.... We are going to Promote that man in 30 Minutes."

@patiebeibi said:

"Can never be me! Tufiya!"

@jamieyusuf256 said:

"Eeeeeeh Eeeeeeh Eeeeeeh my lord I wonder OO."

Lady cries bitterly after boyfriend of 7 years dumped her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady, @dianabby39, has gone online to share a short video of herself crying bitterly after her relationship broke down.

Tagging her ex-boyfriend that broke up with her, the lady wondered why he would break her heart in such a way after the years they had spent together.

The lady said the man left her because she does not wear purple like the girl he is now with. Many people found it funny that a pretty girl like her would come on social media to cry over a heartbreak.

