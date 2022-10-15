A little Nigerian boy has melted hearts on social media after he was captured helping his father do a menial job

The little kid had walked up to his dad doing the work and offered to assist, saying, 'I want to hustle'

His father watched with amazement as the lad showed strength, filling a sack bag with a shovel himself

A little boy identified as Orji has been hailed as hardworking for his age after a video of him filling a sack with sand for his dad surfaced online.

Orji in the TikTok clip shared by his father appeared on the scene and expressed his willingness to work.

The boy helped his dad. Photo Credit: TikTok/@orji4daddy

"I want to hustle," the lad said to his father who allowed his son to take over from him.

The boy struggled as he picked up the shovel, filled it with sand and began putting it into a sack.

"All the bobo you are drinking is not in vain," his dad said as he hailed his son while the lad worked.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Eyo Christopher said:

"I will tell you with this kind of father in the life of this young man he will be great in life. always encouraging him."

mmas_hair_secret said:

"This boy strong.... me I can't oooo."

user1102118298143 said:

"This guy with big mind he the try sha."

lexy's Gossips Corne said:

"This boy is super strong bia but oga teach him how to hustle but not suffer head own."

user6766942916198 said:

"If you don't pay him for this work. you will be sued."

Efebankz said:

"This boy get power ohI didn’t expect he will lift that shovel he say Lehmi hustle."

callmezarah3 said:

"Orji na man you be...can I book him down for marriage for my future daughter."

